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Agency News Agency News India News | Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Government, Says Domestic Oil Prices Would Rise After Polls Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Modi government will soon increase prices of petroleum products as polling will conclude in West Bengal on Wednesday and is already over in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Modi government will soon increase prices of petroleum products as polling will conclude in West Bengal on Wednesday and is already over in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi, who is Leader of Oppositon in Lok Sabha, said people will have to cope with increasing inflation.

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"Election relief over, inflation's heat is on its way! After April 29th, watch out - petrol, diesel, everything will get expensive. When oil was cheap, the Modi government pocketed the profits. Now that it's expensive, it'll dump the burden on you. A government that loots when it's cheap - leaving the public to bear the brunt of inflation," he said in a post on X.

Results of assembly polls will be declared on May 4. There has been global energy supply disruptions due to West Asia conflict. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)