New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for a brief visit abroad, a day after the party celebrated its 137th foundation day.

Gandhi is learnt to be on a short visit to Italy.

Also Read | Gujarat Best Destination for Investment Due to Industry-Friendly Policies, Says CM Bhupendra Patel.

"Rahul Gandhi is on a brief personal visit. BJP and its friends in the media should not spread unnecessary rumours," AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Congress sources said Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally in Moga in Punjab on January 3 and may return in time for the event.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 923 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Records 86% Jump in Daily Cases.

Elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur -- are expected to be announced by mid-January.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)