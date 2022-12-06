Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau teams on Tuesday raided the premises of two government employees here for owning assets disproportionate to their income and found that between them they owned more than 2 kgs of gold, 35 kgs of silver, a BMW car, exotic pets, and several flats and shops.

One of the accused, Pratibha Kamal, an information assistant of the IT department, is found to have amassed assets estimated to be 1,300 per cent in excess to her legitimate income, ACB Director General Bhagwan Lal Soni said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested for Harassing Women Online by Threatening To Throw Acid on Them.

In their searches at premises of Kamal (recently suspended), the teams recovered Rs 22,90,890 in cash, 1,327 gm gold jewellery, 2.88 kg silver jewellery, one BMW car, one BMW motorcycle, and ownership papers for six shops, 13 plots, and several flats.

It also found 11 bank accounts, more than 12 insurance policies in her and her family members' names, and several dozen hi-end laptops and desktops in her office.

Also Read | Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row: UBT Shiv Sena Workers Paint Karnataka Buses With 'Jai Maharashtra' Graffiti in Pune.

In a similar action, Deepak Kumar Gupta, an Assistant Accounts Officer working in Jaipur Discom, was found to have accumulated assets 1,200 per cent in excess to his legal income in raids at five of his premises.

Soni said that the search operation at Agarwal's house is estimated to have unearthed assets worth about Rs 16.31 crore.

Agarwal has been found to have in his possession Rs 14 lakh in cash, 1 kg of gold jewellery, 32.5 kg of silver, one African grey parrot, a pair of chow-chow Chinese dog, 2 gold watches, besides several other luxury watches, and documents for several properties.

His house was found equipped with a mini gym and 13 ACs.

The raids have revealed that Agarwal even owned a hotel in the Mansarovar area of Jaipur.

An intensive search of the officers' premises is underway, Soni said. Both have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)