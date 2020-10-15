Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI): South Western Railway on Thursday announced that it will open computerised Passengers Reservation Centres (PRCs) at several areas from October 16, to facilitate people for booking of reserved tickets.

In an official release, the South Western Railway said: "The Computerized Passenger Reservation Centres (PRCs) at Malleswaram, Chikkabanavar, Banaswadi, Bengaluru East, Karmelaram, Whitefield, Kuppam, Penukonda, Chikkaballapura, Doddaballapur, Gauribidanur and Madduru will be opened to the public with effect from 16.10.2020, for booking of reserved tickets."

The working hours of the above PRCs would be as they were during the pre-lockdown period.

According to the release, the counters were opened in view of the anticipated surge in the demand for reserved tickets due to the running of 'Festival Special' trains from October 20 to November 30.

"These 12 Reservation Centres will be in addition to 15 Reservation Centres which are already functioning - at KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Bengaluru Cantonment, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Yelahanka, Hindupur, Sri Sathyasai Prashanthi Nilayam, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Kengeri, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Tumakuru and Mandya, in Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway," said the release.

The South Western Railway also said that the public must follow all safety protocols issued by the Government of India, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, using sanitiser etc. to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while visiting the Reservation Centres. (ANI)

