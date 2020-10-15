Imphal, October 15: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Bishnupur district of Manipur on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Bishnupur at around 9:05 pm on Thursday. Earthquake in Manipur: Magnitude of 5.1 on Richter Scale Hits Ukhrul.

Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injury in the earthquake. However, panic gripped the area after the tremors. People even rushed out of their houses as a precaution. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Tweet by ANI:

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Bishnupur in Manipur at 9:05 pm today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS) — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

Last week on October 11 also, 5.3- magnitude earthquake struck near Bishnupur. The epicentre of the earthquake was 30 km west-northwest (WNW) of Bishnupur. However, no injuries were reported due to the quake.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).