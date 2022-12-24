New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): RailTel has bagged an order from Bengal for capacity enhancement of the West Bengal State Data Centre (WB-SDC) at an estimated cost of Rs 98.56 crore.

This order has been acquired through the open competitive bidding process and reaffirms RailTel's expanding customer base in this field.

The work entails supply, installation, commissioning and integration of hyper-converged infrastructure with necessary compatible network, load balancing, backup software, network security, application performance management software and centralised monitoring software.

West Bengal State Data Centre (WBSDC) is a critical IT infrastructure of the state of West Bengal, which has been performing as a Shared, Secure and Reliable Infrastructure Services-center for hosting and managing various e-Governance. Among its many services, some of the key functionalities are a Central Data Repository, Secure Data Storage, Online Delivery of Services, Citizen Information/Services Portal, State Intranet Portal, Remote Management and Service Integration.

WTL is a Government of West Bengal Undertaking under the aegis of Information Technology and Electronics Department, Government of West Bengal and is the State Nodal Agency and State Implementing Agency for implementation of all e-Governance related activities in the State. SWAN and SDC infrastructure of the State Government are spearheaded and managed by WTL.

"Scope of Work also covers the Non-IT Part of the Data Centre. Proposed SDC centralized cloud environment will be used to host multiple e-governance, citizen-centric applications with simplified operations and increased application responsiveness," an official statement said.

Talking about it Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel Sanjai Kumar said that RailTel has developed its domain expertise in the field of establishing and managing data centres for its clients using cutting-edge technology.

"Securing this prestigious project from the Government of West Bengal is an endorsement of RailTel's key position in the domestic IT space based on its strong technology expertise, process excellence and superior execution capabilities. Once this project is completed, e-governance will further boost West Bengal. We are committed to providing the best services to our all stakeholders. With such job orders, RailTel is well-positioned to win other State Data Centre (SDC) projects as well," he further said.

Notably, RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT Solutions and Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country.

"Along with a strong reliable network of 61000+ RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two MeitY empanelled tier III data centres. With its Pan India high-capacity network, RailTel is working towards creating a knowledge society at various fronts and has been selected for implementation of various mission-mode projects for the Government of India in the telecom field," the statement further said.

RailTel is also working with the Indian Railways to transform railway stations into the digital hub by providing public WiFi at railway stations across the country and 6100+ stations are life with RailTel's RailWire Wi-Fi. (ANI)

