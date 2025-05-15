New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) In a significant push to strengthen the rail infrastructure in Karnataka, the Railway Board approved the final location surveys for two new railway lines under the South Western zone on Thursday.

According to a press statement issued by the board, the first proposed line spans 162 km between Almatti and Yadgir, with a sanctioned survey cost of Rs 4.05 crore.

"The second survey, costing Rs 1.825 crore, will cover a 73-km stretch between Bhadravathi and Chikjajur via Channagiri," the statement said.

"Together, these surveys amount to a total estimated cost of Rs 5.875 crore. This initiative marks the crucial first step in the planning and development of key railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity across the state," it added.

The board said the proposed Almatti-Yadgir line is strategically significant as it aims to enhance connectivity between northern Karnataka and major economic corridors.

Officials said Almatti, known for its dam and hydroelectric power generation, plays a key role in the region's agriculture and energy sectors, while Yadgir serves as a crucial junction in the Hyderabad-Mumbai rail corridor.

Improved rail connectivity between these points will boost regional trade, mobility and access to resources, the board emphasised.

"Similarly, the Bhadravathi-Chikjajur line will strengthen intra-state connectivity in central Karnataka," the press note said.

Outlining other advantages, the board said Bhadravathi, an industrial town housing steel and paper industries, will benefit from direct access to Chikjajur, a major railway junction that connects several parts of the southern state.

"This line is expected to support freight movement, industrial growth and better passenger connectivity in the region," it added.

