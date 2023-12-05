New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Railway Board has simplified the leave application process for its employees by making changes in the leave module of its mobile app, HRMS (Human Resources Management System).

The leave module, which was launched on August 1, 2023, for digitising the process of leave, now offers a facility for employees to apply for leaves though this mobile application.

Also Read | Who Is Gangster Rohit Godara, Who Claimed Responsibility for Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's Murder?.

"In order to further improve the user interface for employees, facility for applying for certain types of leaves have been provided in the Mobile App of HRMS with immediate effect," said a written communication from the Railway Board dated November 4, 2023 issued to all railway zones.

It added, "It may be noted that as of now, the mobile app feature will only be available for applying the leave and process of sanction needs to be done either through the web portal 'HRMS' or through mobile browser."

Also Read | India Is Global Frontrunner in Field of Generic Medicines, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya While Addressing to India-Kenya Trade and Investment Forum.

According to the Board, the application is currently available only in the Android version. "There are certain technical reasons due to which this facility is not functional in the IOS version but we are working on it and very soon, these glitches will be removed," a Board official said.

In a separate communication to all zones, the Board has further informed the steps it has taken to streamline leave management functions and to ensure updation of leave ledger of all the employees in a dynamic manner through the HRMS app.

"LAP (Leave on Average Pay), LHAP (Leave on Half Average Pay) due for the employees as on 1st January of 2024 will be tentatively proposed to be credited to the leave account of the employee subject to verification of details of each employee by the concerned leave admins," the Board's letter said.

It added, "The process of manual verification is an interim measure pending launch of related modules such as Cadre Management, D&A module etc."

The Board has also expressed concern over the slow speed of leave verification by the respective leave admins in various zones and divisions.

This year, It issued two communications dated August 1 and November 23 directing leave admins "to complete the verification of the initial leave balance of all employees by 31.12.2023."

"It is observed that the process is still not moving at the desired pace. Keeping in view the urgency of the matter all the leave admins may kindly be instructed to complete the verification process in respect of LAP and LHAP before 24.12.2023 and for CL and RH by 19.12.2023," the Board's letter said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)