New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday launched 'Swachhta Pakhwara' and said the national transporter's focus will be on tuberculosis patients and mega blood donation drives this time.

“It is under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that 'swachhta' (cleanliness) has become the mission and part of life. The focus areas are 'Seva, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan'. The prime minister has transformed politics as the medium to serve the society,” he said.

Also Read | Prime Minister @narendramodi Will Launch the #NationalLogisticsPolicy, NLP in New Delhi … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

He said apart from an intensive cleanliness campaign, the railway ministry will also focus on "Swachhta, service for tuberculosis (TB) patients and mega blood donation drives".

The railway minister also released an annual report on environment sustainability at the event. The report is a comprehensive referral document highlighting the steps taken by the railways to promote green environment and clean energy.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Says 'Decisive Moment for India's Politics'.

"This report brings out railways' effort towards net zero emission such as energy conservation measures, alternative fuel, harnessing renewable energy, water conservation, afforestation, green certification of stations and establishments, bio toilets, solid waste management, among others," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Railways is observing Swachhta Pakdwara from September 16 to September 30. The campaign was later extended till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Under the Swachhta Pakhwara, intensive cleaning and sanitisation of stations, trains, tracks, colonies and other railway establishments is being carried out with special focus on plastic waste management.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)