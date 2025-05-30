New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A recent train derailment due to improper lifting of track during maintenance has caught the Railway Ministry's attention and prompted it to seek strict compliance of track repair guidelines from all zones.

Calling it a gross negligence, the ministry in a letter dated May 29, 2025 has asked the principal chief engineers of all 17 railway zones to strictly ensure safety guidelines for lifting of track for maintenance purpose.

“An instance has come to the notice that in one of the railways, one side track was lifted more than 150 mm in a single stage using infringing type mechanical jack that too without any track protection/speed restriction, resulting into derailment of a train,” the letter said.

“This shows gross negligence and violation of Para 638 of the IRPWM (Indian Railways Permanent Way Manual) on the part of supervisor and has been viewed seriously in the Board,” it added.

Referring to the IRPWM, which deals with track repair and maintenance guidelines, the ministry said that the lifting should not exceed 50 mm at a time so as to allow proper consolidation.

“Heavy lifting should always be carried out under suitable speed restriction and under the protection of corresponding engineering signals," the ministry said.

The IRPWM guidelines state that lifting in excess of 50 mm shall be carried out in stages with adequate time gap in between successive stages to ensure proper consolidation of previous stage.

The letter has also drawn attention of the concerned departments towards the use of non-infringing type hydraulic jacks or equivalent devices instead of infringing type mechanical jack which was used in the case above leading to derailment.

According to experts, non-infringing type hydraulic jacks are safer as they can be retracted quickly ensuring that none of its part project above the rail level when a train approaches.

“...it is essential that only non-infringing type hydraulic jacks or equivalent devices are used with proper track protection/ speed restriction, if required, following the extant provisions of IRPWM,” the ministry said.

