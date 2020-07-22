New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Director General of Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar, has been nominated as the vice-chairman of the Security Platform of the Paris-based International Union of Railways, the national transporter said Wednesday.

He will hold the post till July 2024.

The Security Platform of the International Union of Railways (Union Internationale Des Chemins in French) is empowered to formulate policy positions on behalf of the rail sector in matters relating to security of persons, property and installations.

It promotes the exchange of information and experience among the security agencies of UIC members and proposes common interest projects and activities in the field of railway security as dictated by requirement of members or external events.

The COVID-19 Task Force setup by UIC Security Platform has proved to be very useful in exchange of ideas, precautions to be taken, restoration efforts and experience sharing during the current pandemic.

"RPF, on behalf of Indian Railways, has always been an active member of the UIC Security Platform and contributed to discussions, deliberations, exchange of ideas and best practices since long. It has also organized UIC Security Conferences in 2006 and 2015 in New Delhi. RPF involves itself in working groups, forums and meetings and its contribution in working of UIC security platform has been appreciated by UIC leadership since long," the statement said.

