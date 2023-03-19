Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall triggered by a western disturbance lashed several parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours, the weather office said.

The rain also damaged standing crops in several parts of the state.

At 16 mm, Deval in Dungarpur recorded the highest rainfall, followed by Baran (15 mm), Dungarpur (14 mm) and Girva in Udaipur (10 mm) in the 24 hours since Sunday morning.

Jaipur and Bhilwara received 4.8 mm and 4 mm rain on from Sunday morning till the evening, the Met office said.

The weather in the state capital changed suddenly as it began to rain in the evening. Hailstorms also occurred at some places.

The weather office has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places of Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur divisions on Monday and light rain from Tuesday to Thursday.

Light rain is likely in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions from Monday to Wednesday while light to moderate rainfall is expected on Thursday.

BJP state unit chief Satish Poonia has demanded early assessment of crop losses due to the hailstorms and rain so that the farmers can be compensated in a time-bound manner.

