New Delhi, June 27: On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.

As predicted by IMD for June 27, temperatures will range from a high of 38°C to a low of 29°C. The IMD also predicts very light rain or thunderstorms with similar gusty winds. On June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital, Brings Relief From Heatwave.

Heavy Rainfall in Delhi Brings Relief for Residents

Watch: Heavy rain causes slow traffic as weather changes at South Delhi's Guru Ravidas Marg, Sangam Vihar pic.twitter.com/l1LREQcSTL — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2024

VIDEO | The rain is heavily pouring down finally after the prolonged spell of scorching heat in the national capital. Visuals from CBI headquarters in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BTakmg088g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2024

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive heavy rainfall, bringing respite from heat. Visuals from Sarita Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/OHkSOURVpB — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

The weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36°C and a low of 28°C. The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. On June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34°C, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds.

For July 1 and 2, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain, with temperatures steady at a high of 34°C and a low of 27°C. Wind speeds will continue to vary, maintaining a range of 25-35 km/h.

The weather conditions are expected to cause minor traffic disruptions and increase the chance of vehicle accidents due to water accumulation on roads. Residents are advised to check for traffic congestion before leaving and avoid areas prone to waterlogging. Delhi Weather Forecast: Possibility of Rain in National Capital in Next 3-4 Days, Says IMD.

In related news, schools and colleges in six districts of Kerala will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall warnings. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Wayanad and Kannur, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days. The monsoon is expected to advance further into northwest India, bringing more rain and relief from the heat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)