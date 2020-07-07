New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The national capital witnessed a fresh bout of rain on Tuesday and more showers are likely in the next three to four days.

The rains kept the mercury in check which hovered below the 35 degrees Celsius-mark in most parts of the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 34.8 degrees Celsius.

The Palam and Ridge weather stations gauged 1.8 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm.

The India Meteorological Department said light to moderate rain is likely over the next two days, and light rains thereafter till Sunday.

In July so far, Delhi has recorded 35.4 mm rainfall, which is 22 per cent more than the normal of 29.1 mm.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season started, the city has gauged 66.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 91 mm -- a deficiency of 27 per cent.

The monsoon reached Delhi on June 25.

Normal rainfall is predicted in the national capital during the season.

