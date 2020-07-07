Mumbai, July 7: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,134 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.. The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 2,17,121. The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra jumped to 9,250 after 224 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus since Monday evening. According to the state health ministry, there are currently, 89,294 actives COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, 3,296 people have been cured of the deadly virus, taking the total number of total recovered patients in the state to 1,18,558. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is slightly over 54 percent. The mortality rate in Maharashtra is 4.26 percent. Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 Recovery Rate Surges to 61.13%, Number of Recoveries Exceeds Active Cases by Over 1.80 Lakh.

Tweet By Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope:

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 217121. Today,newly5134 patients have been identified as positive.Also newly 3296 patients have been cured today,totally 118558 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 89294. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) July 7, 2020

In the state capital Mumbai alone, 86,509 people have contracted coronavirus, while over 5,000 people have lost their lives so far. Thane is the second-worst-hit district of the state. More than 50,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and over 1,300 people succumbed to the virus so far in the district. In Pune also, over 30,000 people have been infected with coronavirus until now.

On July 4, the state reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Maharashtra reported a total of 7,074 new coronavirus cases and 295 deaths in the 24-hour time period between Friday and Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated 3,520 bed Corona treatment facilities in Mumbai amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. These facilities will be spread out across Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Race Course and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) areas of Mumbai. A total of 222 ICU/ acute care beds will also be part of these facilities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).