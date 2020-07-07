Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) Widespread rains occurred in Rajasthan where Bayana in Bharatpur received a maximum of 103 mm rainfall during the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Gogunda (Udaipur), Nathdwara (Rajsamand) and Bakani (Jhalawar) recorded 66, 65 and 63 mm rains during this period.

Many other places received below 54 mm of rain.

Since Monday till Tuesday evening, Bhilwara and Jaipur received 17 and 0.6 mm rainfall, according to a Meteorological Department report here.

The department has predicted light to moderate rains at many places and heavy rainfall at one or two places during the next 24 hours.

