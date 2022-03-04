Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) A ruling party MLA purportedly abused and threatened the SHO of a police station over phone in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, allegedly to pressure him to arrest an accused in a case of criminal trespass.

After the audio clip went viral, the Opposition BJP created uproar in the house on Friday and demanded investigation in the matter.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal assured the House to get the matter examined.

The alleged phone talk between the Bhainsroadgarh police station SHO Sanjay Kumar and Congress MLA from Begun (Chittorgarh) Rajendra Singh Bidhuri took place on March 2.

In the 7.37-minute audio, the MLA is purportedly heard abusing the SHO while demanding the arrest of an accused in a case of criminal trespass.

The SHO also filed a written complaint to Chittorgarh SP Preeti Jain on Thursday against the MLA, and requested that he be transferred to police lines. He also gave the audio recording to the SP.

"The SHO has been shifted to police lines on his request and the matter is being investigated," the SP said.

She said that the SHO has alleged that the MLA was creating pressure on him to arrest an accused in a case in which the investigation was going on.

The SHO said, "I told the MLA that action will be taken as per the outcome of the investigation which is already being done by a head constable but the MLA lost control and abused me."

He said that he willingly gave a request of transfer from the police station to police lines.

In Jaipur, on Friday, the BJP condemned the MLA for his abusive language, whereas Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas defended Bidhuri asserting that the MLA has said that it was not his voice.

"The MLA has said that it is not his voice. He is a mass leader and keeps raising issues of public interest," he told reporters outside the assembly in the morning.

Inside the house, the BJP stormed to the well against the MLA and created uproar during the zero hour.

BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani raised the matter and said that such conduct of an MLA was condemnable.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that nothing can be more shameful than an MLA behaving like this. He asked how a government employee can work when the ruling party MLA behaves like this.

Demanding a reply from the minister, BJP MLAs stormed to the Well of the House. However, they returned to their seats when the Speaker intervened.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal then assured the house to get the matter examined.

The MLA could not be contacted for comments.

