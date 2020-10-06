Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress MLA Kailash Chandra Trivedi, who was suffering from lung fibrosis after recovering from the coronavirus infection, died at a hospital in Gurgaon, family sources said Tuesday. He was 65.

Trivedi, the legislator from Sahara (Bhilwara) constituency, was airlifted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon from Jaipur on October 2 after his health deteriorated.

He died late Monday night, they said.

In Jaipur, Trivedi was admitted to SMS hospital with health complications after recovering from the coronavirus, according to the hospital sources.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Trivedi, a three-time MLA.

"Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sahara, Bhilwara MLA and Congress leader Kailash Trivedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and supporters. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

