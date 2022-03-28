Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has not only talked about farmers' interest but has also taken steps for their welfare, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

Gehlot mentioned that Rajasthan was the first state in the country to announce a separate budget for agriculture.

Also Read | Odisha: 11,763 Rape Cases Registered in Last 4 years, Says Report.

Presenting a separate agriculture budget this year, the government has made a provision of about Rs 79,000 crore for this sector. Steps are being taken to bring more happiness in the lives of farmers and help them in fetching fair prices for their produce.

Gehlot was addressing the inaugural program of the three-day Hi-Tech Agri Expo-2022 (Agriculture Fair) at Shri Karan Narendra Agricultural University, Jobner on Monday.

Also Read | RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Apply For 294 Posts at rbi.org.in; Check Details Here.

"We have not only talked about the interest of farmers but have taken steps in this direction. Our decisions taken in the last three years show that our government is making dedicated efforts for the welfare of farmers," Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister said that it should be the effort of agricultural universities that the benefits of research work being done there should reach the farmers'.

He said that everyone has to think about how to save every drop of water on the roofs of the house along with the farms.

In view of the problems being faced by the road passing through the Jobner Agricultural University, Gehlot announced to build a bypass of 5 to 7 km costing about Rs 46 crore.

He said that in the last three years, the state government has not kept any shortfall in meeting the demands of MLAs and public representatives.

The chief minister said that work is being done to strengthen the infrastructure in the state.

The state government has provided 20,000 crore agricultural loans to the farmers without interest. He said that a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per month is being given to the farmers in the electricity bills. Due to this, the electricity bill of about five and a half lakh farmers has become zero.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)