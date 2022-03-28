Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. The Reserve Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various Group B posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in. The online application process for RBI Grade B Recruitment will begin from today, March 28. Applicants can apply for the above posts till April 18, 2022.

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will begin: March 28

The online application will end: April 18, 2022.

Phase-I Online Examination(Officers in Gr B (DR)- General): May 28, 2022

Phase-II Paper I, II & III Online Examination(Officers in Gr B (DR)- General): June 25, 2022

Phase-I Paper I Online Examination(Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@): July 02, 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

Phase-II Paper II & III Online/Written Examination (Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@): August 06, 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

Vacancy Details

Total: 294 posts.

Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- General: 238

Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR: 31

Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM: 25

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022 - How to Apply

Visit the official RBI website – rbi.org.in On the homepage, scroll down and link on “opportunities at RBI” On the new page, click on “RBI Grade B Recruitment” RBI Grade B Recruitment Application 2022 Candidates can click here for the direct link – Fill out all the details asked carefully. Pay the application fee and submit Download and take a printout of the form if needed.

Age criteria: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on January 01, 2022. However, the age criteria is relaxed for candidates belonging to the reserved category, holding prior experience in banking sector and/or possessing MPhil. and PhD qualification NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Executive Posts at careers.ntpc.co.in; Check Details Here

Academic qualification: Candidate should possess graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60 per cent marks or post-graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55 per cent marks

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2022 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).