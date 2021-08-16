Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly's session which was adjourned sine die on March 19 will begin again on September 9, according to a spokesperson.

Assembly secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur issued a notification in this regard Monday on the directions of speaker CP Joshi, the spokesperson said.

The session was adjourned sine die on March 19.

