Srinagar, August 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Monday released the admit cards for the written exams for the recruitment of prosecuting officers in the home department of the union territory and assistant engineers. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website of the commission jkpsc.nic.in. OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download the Admit Card Online at osssc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on August 25 as per the COVID-19 protocols. The exam will be held in two shifts – morning and evening. The duration of the exam will be two hours. The morning shift exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and in the afternoon shift, it will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. Tripura JEE 2021 Admit Card Released At tbjee.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of the commission - jkpsc.nic.in .

. On the home age, click on the links – “16/08/2021 Download Admit Card for Written Test for the post of AE (Civil), Deputy/Assistant Research Officer” and “16/08/2021 Download Admit Card for Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination,2021”.

Enter your Online Application Form Number,

Click on “Submit”.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

The JKPSC 2021 exams will be conducted for the selection of prosecuting officers in the Home Department, Assistant Engineers, Deputy Research Officers, and Assistant Research Officers. For some posts, shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. Notably, aspirants need to carry their admit cards to examination centres.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2021 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).