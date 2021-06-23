Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) A day after BJP national general secretary and its incharge for Rajasthan Arun Singh warned those making anti-party statements in support of particular leaders, BJP state president Satish Poonia said appropriate action will be taken against such individuals.

"The national general secretary clearly stated yesterday that action against those making anti-party statements will be taken. If anyone acts out of discipline, then appropriate action will be taken. Lord Krishna had forgiven 99 mistakes of Shishupala but he killed him when he exceeded the limit,” Poonia said.

He said the party is run by ideology and its constitution.

"Whether I stay or not, the idea of the party should remain immortal. The organization is immortal and the idea of the party is paramount. There is no one small or big in the party, all party workers of Rajasthan are equal, I am also a worker," he told reporters.

He said BJP members making statements against the party will not be forgiven and action will be taken against them.

During his visit to Jaipur, Arun Singh asked the BJP's Rajasthan unit to prepare a list of those who have been making anti-party statements and in support of some leaders.

Singh had referred to reported statements by some in the state BJP in support of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)