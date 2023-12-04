Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI): Several newly elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday paid a courtesy visit to senior leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje following the thumping victory of the party in the state assembly polls.

Raje won from the Jhalrapatan constituency against Congress's Ramlal.

Also Read | Elephant Arjuna Death: Former Golden Howdah Elephant Dies in Wild Tusker Attack, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Expresses Sorrow.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA, Ramswaroop Lamba, who secured victory in the Nasirabad constituency, said, "It was just a courtesy visit. We are going to form a government in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the chief ministerial face, all the MLAs will sit together and decide. No related discussion was held in today's meeting".

BJP MLA, Bahadur Singh Koli, who won from the Weir constituency, said, "The public wants Vasundhara Raje to take command as the CM. However, whatever the top leadership of the party says, will be followed. We have come here seeking her blessings".

Also Read | Sikh Man Attacked in UK: Teens Attack 58-Year-Old Sikh Man in Langley Memorial Park Leaving Him With Broken Ribs.

The BJP swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month. The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to announce its chief ministerial face for Rajasthan.

Vasundhara Raje, who is a two-time CM of the state; Diya Kumari, an MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar; Mahat Balak Nath, who won from the Tijara constituency; and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore, who won from the Jhotwara constituency, are among the top contenders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)