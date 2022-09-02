Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief over the death of six pilgrims mowed down by a car while they were walking towards the temple town Ambaji in Gujarat's Arvalli district.

"It is sad to learn about the death of 6 pedestrians going for Ambaji darshan in Gujarat in a painful accident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families," the chief minister tweeted.

Also Read | Alphabet & Google CEO Sundar Pichai Pledges $20 Million To Train 11 Million Students in Computer Science in the US.

Gehlot also wished a speedy recovery of the seven people injured.

The accident took place around 6 am on a road connecting Arvalli with adjoining Banaskantha district, where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.

Also Read | Gujarat: SUV Mows Down Group of Pilgrims in Aravalli District, Seven Killed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)