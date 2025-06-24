Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who launched the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada in Jaipur's Bichoon village on Tuesday, said the campaign is a step towards inclusive development.

The fortnight-long campaign will focus on ensuring last-mile delivery of welfare schemes and resolving the long-pending grievances of underprivileged citizens.

Speaking at the event in Dudu tehsil, Sharma said, "According to the principle of Antyodaya, only when villages, the poor, farmers and labourers are empowered can the nation truly progress."

"The state government is committed to realising the vision of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay by bringing light into the lives of those at the last rung of the society. This campaign is a mission to ensure that development reaches every needy citizen," the chief minister said.

Sharma urged citizens to actively participate in the initiative.

"Visit the camps, get your pending issues resolved and encourage others to do the same," he said.

According to an official statement, Sharma said the outreach drive will focus on resolving long-pending service delivery issues for poor and marginalised communities and ensuring access to benefits from government schemes that can bring lasting change in their lives.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sharma said, "Since 2014, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we have witnessed historic transformations across all sectors. The country is progressing from resolution to realisation (sankalp se siddhi)."

