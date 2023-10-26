Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 26 (ANI): Congress party workers on Thursday staged a massive protest outside the Rajasthan Enforcement Directorate office, against the ED raids conducted at State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara's premises earlier in the day.

The raid by ED was conducted at Dotasara's residence in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case.

Also Read | Internet Ban in Manipur Extended For Additional Five Days Till October 31.

Meanwhile, the central probe agency has also summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot in the same case.

The ED's move has triggered sharp reactions from the Congress leaders, who have alleged that the Centre is using agencies to weaken Opposition ahead of the elections.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: EC Issues Notice to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for ‘Akbar’ Remarks During Poll Campaign.

Responding to the summons, Vaibhav Gehlot said everyone knew why this was happening.

"I have received a summon. 12-13 years ago similar allegations were made and we had responded to them. Now again, ED has come. People of Rajasthan do understand why this is happening when model code of conduct is imposed in the state" Vaibhav Gehlot told reporters in Sikar.

Earlier, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that as elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, and IT become the real "Panna Pramukh" of the BJP.

Taking to 'X', Kharge wrote, "As elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, IT etc. become the real 'Panna Pramukh' of BJP. Seeing its certain defeat in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party made its last move! After Chhattisgarh, ED has also started action against Congress leaders entering the assembly election campaign in Rajasthan"."The dictatorship of the Modi government is fatal for democracy. We will continue to fight against the misuse of agencies, the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also criticised the ruling BJP claiming that it has created "terror" in the country.

Earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the "timing", "objective" and "intent" behind the raids conducted by the central government agencies in Rajasthan is "suspicious", which determines that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself weak ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections.

"We have elections in Rajasthan in a few days. The Model Code of Conduct is in place here... The timing, objective and the intent of the raids conducted by the central government agencies in Jaipur and other cities today is questionable and suspicious," Pilot said in a press conference on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)