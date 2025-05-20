Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) In a major crackdown, the Sriganganagar police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an international drug and arms smuggling network operating along the Indo-Pak border, arresting five accused and seizing over two kg of heroin and a cache of foreign-made weapons.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Yadav said the seized heroin is worth around Rs 12 crore in the international market. "This network had links with smugglers across the border in Pakistan and was operating through Punjab into Rajasthan," he said.

Acting on a tip-off, Kotwali police intercepted a car and arrested Devendra Bhambhu, Subhash alias Ankit and Satnam alias Gurvinder. Police recovered four foreign-made Glock pistols, one Jigana pistol, 11 magazines, 29 live cartridges and 330 grams of heroin from them.

In a separate operation, Jawahar Nagar police apprehended two suspects -- Satyanarayan and Sahil alias Chikku -- riding a motorcycle. Two more Glock pistols, two magazines, three live cartridges and 1.853 kg of heroin were recovered from them.

SP Yadav said the heroin was smuggled into India from Pakistan and the accused were part of a larger network involving foreign handlers. "Seven pistols, 13 magazines, 32 live cartridges and 2.183 kg heroin have been seized. Further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of this international network," he added.

