Chennai, May 20: A shocking allegation by a 20-year-old woman against her husband, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary, has triggered a major political storm in Tamil Nadu. The accused, identified as 40-year-old Deivaseyal from Arakkonam, claimed to be the Deputy Secretary of the DMK’s youth wing. He has been sacked from the party, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin confirmed on Tuesday.

The woman, a 20-year-old college student and Deivaseyal’s wife, accused him of severe sexual and physical abuse, claiming he attempted to exploit her and groom other young women for political leaders. Her plea, which includes a suicide threat, was widely circulated on social media and highlighted by the opposition AIADMK, intensifying pressure on the ruling DMK. Anna University Rape Case: BJP Leader K Annamalai Alleges ‘Arrested Biryani Vendor Belongs to DMK Student Wing’, Tamil Nadu Minister Responds.

Woman Accuses Husband of 'Grooming' Girls to Have Sex With DMK Leaders

In her detailed complaint, the woman accused Deivaseyal of torturing her physically and mentally, stating he coerced her to have sexual relations with politicians. “He tortured me in the car and told me to sleep with the men he pointed to,” she said, adding that she couldn’t attend exams due to the trauma.

“He bit me like a mad dog, assaulted me on the way to college, broke my phone, and said nothing would happen even if I complained—because the police would support him,” she alleged. She further claimed his abuse pushed her to a suicide attempt. Trouble For DMK Leader's Son: Domestic Help Files Complaint Against Pallavaram MLA's Daughter-in Law, Alleges Torture & Harassment.

Political Links and Intimidation

The woman also alleged that her husband had links with Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and threatened to burn her family alive if she reported the abuse. Her explosive statement included claims that he exploited over 15 women in a similar manner, operating under political protection.

DMK's Reaction Amid Opposition Pressure

Following mounting political pressure and public outcry, the DMK leadership acted swiftly. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin confirmed Deivaseyal's expulsion from the party, distancing the DMK from the allegations.

However, opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami slammed the ruling party, accusing it of shielding the accused. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Palaniswami alleged the police delayed filing an FIR until AIADMK MLA S. Ravi intervened. “If justice is denied, AIADMK will lead massive protests,” he warned.

The police have registered a case and confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. However, they stated that no concrete evidence has yet emerged supporting the claim that the woman was forced to sleep with other men.

