New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday notified the appointment of Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, Judge of the Karnataka High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court. The decision was made by the President under constitutional powers.

Notification issued stated that, In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, Judge of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, recommended Justice Somashekar's appointment during its meeting on May 15. This recommendation was made considering the vacancy created by Justice Krishnakumar's retirement.

Justice Somashekar began his legal career in 1990, practising in Mysore and Chamarajanagar Districts in both civil and criminal matters. In 1998, he was directly appointed as a District and Sessions Judge.

His judicial career continued to progress, and in July 2016, he was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court. He was later confirmed as a permanent judge in July 2018. (ANI)

