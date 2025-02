Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday presented the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 and announced that the government is committed to make the state a USD 350 billion economy.

Kumari, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the state government has delivered 58 per cent of its promises made in the election manifesto and has fulfilled 73 per cent of the previous Budget announcements.

She announced that as many as 2 lakh new houses will be provided with drinking water connections and on this initiative Rs 400 crore will be spent.

She said that nine greenfield expressways will be constructed.

Diya Kumari started her Budget speech by presenting the state's income expenditure estimates for the year 2025-26.

Starting the Budget session, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said the government will respond to issues raised by the Opposition after the Zero Hour on February 20.

It is pertinent to note that the Opposition Congress is demanding the government's response to the allegations of phone tapping leveled by Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena.

The Budget session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly began on January 31, with the address of Governor Haribhau Bagde.

