Mumbai, February 19: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs Department has arrested a foreign woman at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine hidden inside her stomach. Acting on specific intelligence, officials intercepted the woman, who had travelled from Uganda to Mumbai. During questioning, it was revealed that she had concealed the drugs internally.

According to a report by News18, During questioning, the woman admitted to swallowing 84 capsules filled with cocaine to smuggle the drugs undetected. So far, officials have successfully extracted 32 capsules, while the remaining ones are still inside her body. Authorities are closely monitoring her condition and continuing efforts to retrieve the remaining capsules safely. Mumbai: Brazilian Woman Caught Smuggling 124 Cocaine Capsules Worth INR 9.73 Crore in Her Body, Arrested at Mumbai International Airport.

With the court’s approval, she was taken to JJ Hospital today, where doctors will carry out medical procedures to safely extract the remaining drug capsules and ensure her well-being. Mumbai: Kenyan Woman Arrested With INR 20 Crore Worth Cocaine in Shampoo and Lotion Bottles at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport; Visual Surfaces.

Meanwhile, the AIU is conducting an active investigation to identify both the supplier who provided her with the drugs and the intended recipient awaiting the delivery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).