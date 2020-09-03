Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has formed four state-level committees to find ways to make various schemes, including those related to agriculture and rural development, more effective.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the formation of these committees.

These committees will give suggestions regarding agriculture and allied services, rural development and panchayati raj, medical and health services, education, training and employment services and state schemes operated under welfare and social security for the marginalised sections of society, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Gehlot had announced in the 2020-21 budget to set up a group of officers to rationalise various schemes operated in the state and prioritize them.

