Islamabad, September 3: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday began the hearing of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to hear the review of the death sentence announced by a Pakistani military court. However, the bench directed the Pakistan government to give India another chance to appoint a lawyer to represent Jadhav. Following this, the Islamabad High Court adjourned further hearing of the matter till October 3.

Representing the Imran Khan government in the court, Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan stated that the federal government granted consular access to India by complying with the orders of the International Court of Justice. However, he alleged that India didn't reply to Pakistan to appoint a lawyer for him. Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Want Pakistan to Appoint Indian Lawyer to Represent Former Indian Navy Officer in Review Plea, Says MEA.

After hearing the government's side, the Islamabad High Court bench ordered that the federal government send the court's order to India. Following this, the hearing was adjourned until October 3. It is to be known that India had approached ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to the former Indian Navy officer and had challenged his death sentence.

Here's the timeline of Kulbhushan Jadhav case:

March 3, 2016: Pakistan arrests Kulbhushan Jadhav.

March 24, 2026: Pakistan claims Jadhav to be 'an Indian spy' arrested from Balochistan province.

March 26, 2016: India says there is no proof that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan province, as claimed by Pakistan.

March 29, 2016: India requested consular access to Jadhav. India made 16 such requests in a year.

April 10, 2017: Pakistan Military Court announces the death sentence to Jadhav 'for his involvement in espionage and sabotages activities against Pakistan'.

April 20, 2017: India officially demands Pakistan details of Jadhav's trial proceedings.

May 8, 2017: India approaches ICJ at Hague against Pakistan Military Court order.

May 9, 2017: ICJ stays Jadhav's execution.

May 18, 2017: ICJ tells Pakistan to put Jadhav's execution on hold pending its final order.

December 26, 2017: Jadhav meets his wife and mother.

April 17, 2018: India files second round of written reply in ICJ on Jadhav's case.

July 17, 2018: Pakistan submits its second counter-memorial in the ICJ on the conviction of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

August 22, 2018: The ICJ sets February 2019 for the hearing of Jadhav's case.

February 19, 2019: India appeals the ICJ to order Jadhav's immediate release.

February 20, 2019: India questions the functioning of Pakistan's notorious military courts and urged the ICJ to annul Jadhav's death sentence.

February 21, 2019: Pakistan asks ICJ to 'dismiss or declare inadmissible' India's claim for relief to Jadhav.

July 17, 2019: The ICJ rules that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Jadhav and provide him consular access.

August 1, 2019: Pakistan foreign office says Jadhav will be granted consular access. The same statement was issued on September 1.

September 2, 2019: India's Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia gets consular access to Jadhav.

August 6, 2020: Pakistan on offered India unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav with no mandatory use of English as a medium for conversation. Also, conveyed that India can appoint a lawyer of its own choice to fight the case.

August 20, 2020: MEA stated that India is in touch with Pakistan via diplomatic channels and want an Indian lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav in his review petition.

September 3, 2020: Islamabad High Court directed the Pakistan government to give India another chance to appoint a lawyer to represent Jadhav. Following this, the Islamabad HC adjourned further hearing of the matter till October 3.

