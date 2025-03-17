Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state is on the backfoot on every front and is unable to fulfil its responsibility.

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he does a lot of podcasts but never a press conference.

Talking to the media in Dausa, Pilot said that the state government has failed on all the big claims.

"What has the state government done based on facts, figures and reality? Giving vague speeches, and commenting is a different matter but the government is not able to fulfil its accountability responsibly," he said.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister alleged that a lot was in the dark about the functioning of the current government.

"How much tension is there within the government? Ministers are not coming to the House, have resigned and it is not known who is in the cabinet or not. Whether it is the recruitment of SI, whether it is the issue of paper leak and backlog or the issue of law and order, the government is on the backfoot on every front," Pilot said.

"The internal conflict, tension, and strain come to the fore from time to time within the government," he added.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi's recent podcast with Lex Friedman, he said, "The Prime Minister does a lot of podcasts, talks a lot on radio but does not hold any press conferences. The Prime Minister never went to Manipur."

He added, "The Prime Minister has not given any clarification on China entering our border. America is imposing tariffs on us. It is good that you talk about friendship but you will have to protect India's economic interests. India is a big country and if we have to face ill-will from America, then someone will be responsible for it."

