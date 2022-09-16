New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The government has notified the resignation of Justice Rameshwar Vyas, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court.

Vyas, who was elevated to the high court in March 2020, was due to superannuate on September 10.

His resignation came into effect from the afternoon of August 31, 2022.

"Shri Justice Rameshwar Vyas has tendered his resignation from the office of Judge of the High Court of Rajasthan, in pursuance of proviso (a) to clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution, with effect from 31.08.2022 afternoon," read a notification issued by the government on September 13.

