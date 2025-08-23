Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 23 (ANI): Rajasthan State Other Backward Classes (Political Representation) Commission will submit its recommendations for OBC reservation in the Panchayati Raj and Urban Body elections to the State Government in the next three months, Ashok Kumar Jain, Secretary (Advisor) of the commission said.

In a letter to the State Election Commission, Ashok Kumar Jain wrote that the Rajasthan State OBC (Political Representation) Commission has to conduct a "contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry" into the nature of backwardness of the OBCs in the local bodies.

"In compliance with the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the Commission has to conduct a contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature of backwardness of Other Backward Classes at all levels in local bodies (rural/urban) within the state and its implications and submit recommendations to the State Government regarding reservation of Other Backward Classes in the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Bodies of the State within a stipulated time frame," he wrote.

He added that the commission is conducting a survey of the families of the OBCs and collecting data by discussing with the institutions, political parties and research scholars working for the welfare of the OBCs.

Jain wrote, "This Commission has started working to fulfil the responsibilities assigned to it as mentioned above. The Commission is conducting a survey of the families of Other Backward Classes in the state and is also working to collect data related to Other Backward Classes by discussing with the institutions, political parties and research scholars working for the welfare of Other Backward Classes."

"In compliance with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the Commission will be able to submit its recommendations to the State Government in about three months regarding reservation for Other Backward Classes for each unit for the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Bodies of the State," the letter read.

Rajasthan is set to undergo the Panchayati Raj polls, as, according to the State Election Commission, the 5-year term of 6759 Gram Panchayats of the state has ended in January 2025, and the term of 704 Gram Panchayats has ended in March 2025. Also, the term of 3847 Gram Panchayats will end in September-October 2025, for which general elections are to be held. (ANI)

