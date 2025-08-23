Mumbai, August 23: Is today, August 23, a bank holiday? Are banks open or closed since it's a Saturday? If you're wondering, you're not alone. As August 23 falls on a Saturday, many are unsure about the banking schedule. There's a common perception that banks remain shut on Saturdays, particularly on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Since today is the fourth Saturday of August, several people are curious to know whether banks are functioning or observing a holiday.

One should know that there are 15 bank holidays in August 2025. These holidays include state-specific festivals, all Sundays and a few Saturdays. While people prefer to visit banks on Saturdays to complete pending bank work and financial transactions, it's essential to be aware of the list of bank holidays each month. So, if the question of whether August 23 is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today (Saturday) is troubling you, then scroll below to know the truth. SBI Hikes Home Loan Rates: State Bank of India Raises Home Loan Interest Rates by 25 Basis Points for New Borrowers, Check Details.

Is August 23 a Bank Holiday? Know Whether Banks Will Remain Open or Closed Today

Banks will remain closed for business today, August 23, as it is a bank holiday, since it is the fourth Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks nationwide will observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. This simply means, banks will observe a holiday today, August 23, as it is the fourth Saturday of August 2025. Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

While physical bank branches will be shut, digital services like mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, and ATMs will continue to work as usual.

