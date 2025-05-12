Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India] May 12 (ANI): A suspicious object recovered by the Police on Friday, May 9th was successfully diffused in Jaisalmer on Monday.

This comes after tension between India and Pakistan peaked early Saturday morning in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, launched by India on the intervening night of May 7-8 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier today, a bomb threat was received at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. According to Additional SP Lalit Sharma, the threat was sent to the Sports Council's official email ID.

The authorities swiftly addressed the threat, and the stadium premises were vacated immediately. The Bomb Disposal Squad, with the help of the Dog Squad, is investigating the matter.

"The mail was sent to the official email ID of the Sports Council. Acting on this, the stadium was vacated. The Bomb Disposal Squad, with the help of the Dog Squad, is conducting an investigation", he told ANI.

This is not the first time Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium has received a bomb threat. Last week, amidst the ongoing differences between India and Pakistan, the stadium was evacuated on the orders of the Rajasthan Sports Council president after it received a bomb threat.

Following the bomb threat, all the workers and spectators inside the stadium have been evacuated, and a heavy police force has been deployed on the stadium premises. The police officials and investigative agencies are thoroughly investigating the matter.

According to the Rajasthan State Sports Council president, Neeraj A Pawan, a bomb threat was received through email, which was then sent to the police commissioner. The bomb disposal squad and frisking team had arrived, and the stadium was evacuated.

"We received a bomb threat through email. The mail was then sent to the Police Commissioner. The bomb disposal squad and frisking team have arrived here... The investigation is underway. The stadium has been completely evacuated", he said. (ANI)

