Delhi, May 12: Ahead of Class 10 and 12 board exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a significant update in its post-result evaluation process. As per CBSE, students can now obtain photocopies of their answer sheets before applying for re-evaluation. While CBSE can announce the results any day now, it aims to help students make informed decisions about their marks after the results are announced. The board will release the results on it official websites like cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, and digital marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker.

With this new revamped approach, CBSE aims to create transparency. By receiving a copy of their answer sheet first, students will now have the opportunity to review their answers and then decide on the next steps that they might want to take. Unlike previous years, this shift allows students to better understand the grading process. As students continue to wait, let's help them understand the new post-result process better. CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Check Date, Time, Official Websites and How To Access Scores Here.

What is CBSE's New Post Result Process?

CBSE’s new post-result process significantly changes the process by allowing students to access photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for re-evaluation. Unlike previous years, when students first had to apply for mark verification, request photocopies of their answer sheets, and then proceed to re-evaluation, the process now begins with students obtaining the photocopies of their answer sheets. This change gives the students an opportunity to review their performance and the examiner's comments. CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Likely Next Week; Know How To Check Marks on DigiLocker and Access Digital Marksheet.

With this news system in place, the CBSE aims to offer transparency to students and help them identify any discrepancies in marks or potential mistakes in evaluation before deciding whether to apply for verification, re-evaluation, or both. Once students have received their answer sheets, they can choose to opt for verification of marks, including checking for totalling errors or any missed questions. Additionally, students can also apply for re-evaluation of specific questions if they believe their responses were graded incorrectly. This revised order gives students clarity and time to assess the situation before proceeding with any rechecking procedures. The move is designed to enhance fairness and transparency in the evaluation process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).