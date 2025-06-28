Dausa (Rajasthan) [India] June 28 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a car collided with a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Dausa in which four people lost their lives, the police said on Saturday.

The accident happened near the Collectorate junction.

The victims, members of the same family from Rohtak, Haryana, were on a pilgrimage to Mehandipur Balaji when the tragedy struck. The car was severely crushed and stuck inside the truck.

Upon receiving information, Deputy Superintendent Ravi Prakash Sharma and police from the Kotwali station arrived at the scene. The injured were rushed to the Dausa District Hospital, where they were declared dead.

The accident caused a significant traffic jam on the highway, which was later cleared after the damaged vehicles were removed using cranes.

On Saturday, Deputy SP Sharma told ANI, "Late night at the Collectorate intersection on National Highway 21, an accident occurred that resulted in the deaths of four people. There was a collision between a container and a car, it claimed the lives of one man and three women, all members of the same family. Initial investigations suggest that the family was on their way to Mehandipur Balaji for darshan when the accident happened. We are doing further investigation to gather more details about the incident."

The deceased have been identified as Deepanshu, Sakshi, Pramila, and Rajbala, all residents of Rohtak, Haryana. Relatives of the victims arrived in Dausa around 10:00 am, and the bodies will be handed over to them after the police complete the necessary formalities. The investigation is ongoing, with the damaged car and truck being held at the Sadar police station.

While speaking to ANI, Anand, a relative of the deceased, said, "These were four. There were three ladies in the car and one boy. The boy, Deepanshu, was with his mother and sister, Sakshi, and their grandmother. He had spoken to someone around 9:30 pm, saying they had reached near Alwar and were on their way. It was only late at night that they discovered the accident had occurred. Deepanshu's father had passed away a few months ago." (ANI)

