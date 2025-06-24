Kota (Rajasthan) Jun 24 (PTI) Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran districts in Rajasthan's Kota division witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours, predicting heavy rainfall at different places in Kota division and light rain in other areas.

Meanwhile, lightning killed three cattle in Bhawani mandi sub-division of Jhalawar district amid heavy rain on Tuesday evening.

In Kota, the skies cleared up for a while after about a week, with pale sunshine at intervals, though high humidity persisted.

Two gates of Kota Barrage were opened for the second consecutive day due to the inflow of water in the catchment area. Around 6,256 cusecs of water was discharged on Tuesday, as the two gates -- 3 feet and 2 feet wide each -- were opened.

Baran district, which saw heavy rains a day before, received light precipitation on Tuesday.

Torrential rains caused havoc in the district on Monday evening, leading to Parvati river overflowing and submerging fields, roads and bridges, throwing normal life out of gear.

Baran District Collector Rohitashwa Singh Tomar and Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Choudhary had visited Ooni, Kelwara, Kishanganj, Bhawargarh and Daigani bridges with their teams.

The district administration, which was informed of a shepherd family being stranded on an island in the Parvati river between Pitampura and Rampura villages, acted promptly and dispatched a State Disaster Response Force team. They rescued around 29 people, including 21 men and eight women and children, along with 2,450 sheep, 31 camels, one mule and nine dogs. All the rescued people and animals have been relocated to a nearby primary school.

