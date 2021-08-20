Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was a youth icon for taking over reins of the country during challenging times.

He was speaking during a virtual programme organised by the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 12.83 Lakh Net Subscribers in June 2021; Nearly 48% of Total Net Additions In Age Group Of 18-25 Years.

When the country was facing terrorism and separatism, Gandhi became the prime minister and took bold steps towards strengthening democracy, according to Gehlot.

Gandhi empowered youths and worked with a vision to prepare the nation for 21st century, he said.

Also Read | Sanskrit Day 2021: Rajasthan to Organise Week-Long Celebration from August 22.

He further said Gandhi initiated the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas with a view to provide quality education to the children of rural areas.

“His intention was that without distinction of rich and poor...everyone should get a better education,” Gehlot said.

“Rajiv Gandhi is the icon of the youth of the country. He became the prime minister when the country was facing a challenging situation. He gave voting rights to the youth at the age of 18 years,” he added.

Gehlot praised NSUI's initiative 'Yogyashala' launched last year to provide study material to the children of poor families.

PCC president Govind Dotasra, NSUI state president Abhishek Chaudhary and other leaders also participated in the programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)