New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Thursday and the house will meet again on March 10, marking the conclusion of the first part of the Budget session.

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her reply to the discussion on the Union Budget, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the proceedings till 11 am on March 10.

Earlier, he said that special mentions made by various members would be considered as tabled in the House.

The second part of the Budget session will be held from March 10 to April 4.

