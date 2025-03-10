New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Parliament on Monday cleared a bill that seeks to enhance the functioning and independence of the Railway Board.

The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote.

On December 11 last year, it was passed in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill repeals the 1905 Act.

