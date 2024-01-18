Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala on Thursday urged the CPI(M)-led Left government to declare a holiday for its institutions on January 22, due to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

BJP state chief K Surendran said the state government should emulate the model of the Centre, which has declared a holiday for its institutions till 2.30 pm on January 22.

Describing the Ayodhya Temple as the pride of the nation, he said Lord Rama is the role model of the country in terms of governance.

In a statement, he further said that the consecration day is a moment being awaited by lakhs of devotees in the southern state.

Lord Rama and the epic Ramayana have a special place in the hearts of Malayalees, Surendran said, adding that the state government should respect the sentiments of believers.

