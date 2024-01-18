Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on 19 January. At around 10:45 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Solapur, Maharashtra. At around 2:45 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Centre and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Thereafter, at around 6 PM, Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. On Which Channel Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Will be Telecast Live? How to Watch Khelo India Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of KIYG 6th Edition.

PM in Solapur

During a public programme in Solapur, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 8 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth around Rs. 2,000 crores in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister will dedicate more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra. Further, he will also dedicate 15,000 houses of Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur, whose beneficiaries comprise thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, drivers, among others.

Further, Prime Minister will kickstart the distribution of 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.

PM in Bengaluru

Prime Minister will inaugurate the new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru. Built with an investment of Rs. 1,600 crores, the 43-acre campus is Boeing’s largest such investment outside the USA. Boeing’s new campus in India will become a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry.

Prime Minister will also launch the Boeing Sukanya Program that aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector. The program will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector. For young girls, the program will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. The program will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots.

PM at Khelo India Youth Games 2023

The unwavering commitment of the Prime Minister to promote grassroots sports development and nurture budding sports talent resulted in the start of Khelo India Youth Games. Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest for the opening ceremony of the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 which will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. This is the first time that Khelo India Youth Games are being held in South India. The Games will be played across four cities of Tamil Nadu, namely Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore from 19th to 31st January, 2024. Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Schedule: Get Time Table, Fixtures and Full List of Sports Events To Be Held at KIYG 6th Edition.

The mascot for the games is Veera Mangai. Rani Velu Nachiyar, fondly called as Veera Mangai, was an Indian queen who waged a war against British colonial rule. The mascot symbolises the valour and spirit of Indian women, embodying the strength of women power. The logo for the games incorporates the figure of poet Thiruvalluvar.

Over 5600 athletes will be participating in this edition of Khelo India Youth Games, spread across 13 days in 15 venues with 26 sporting disciplines, over 275 competitive events and 1 demo sport. The 26 sporting disciplines is a diverse mix of conventional sports such as Football, Volleyball, Badminton etc. and traditional sports such as Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang ta, Kabaddi and Yogasana. Silambam, a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu, is being introduced as a demo sport for the first time in the history of Khelo India Youth Games.

During the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister will also launch and lay the foundation stone of projects related to the Broadcasting sector worth about Rs 250 crore. This includes the launch of the revamped DD Podhigai channel as DD Tamil; 12 Akashvani FM projects in 8 States; and 4 DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 26 new FM transmitter Projects in 12 States.

