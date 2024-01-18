Vadodara, January 18: As many as 10 children were rescued after a boat carrying children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake on Thursday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed his condolences at the tragedy. "More than 10 rescued so far," said Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday called the incident 'heart-wrenching' and urged the state government to expedite relief measures. Vadodara Boat Capsize: Around 7-8 Children Have Died, Says BJP MLA Keyur Rokadiya After Boat Carrying Students Capsizes in Gujarat's Harni Motnath Lake (Watch Videos).

#WATCH | Gujarat: Visuals from SSG Hospital in Vadodara after a boat carrying children capsized in Harni Motnath Lake. pic.twitter.com/xBWOmxVWZp — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

#WATCH | Gujarat: Visuals of the rescue operation after a boat carrying children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake. 10 people have been rescued so far, State Health Minister said. pic.twitter.com/NccuBPwu96 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

"The news of the death of many students, including teachers, due to the boat capsizing in Vadodara, Gujarat is extremely heart-wrenching. Many students are still reported missing in this accident. The Gujarat government and administration are requested to expedite the relief and rescue operations and make every possible effort to save the lives of the students. In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and express our deepest condolences," Kharge said. Vadodara Boat Capsize: Boat Carrying 27 Children Capsizes in Gujarat’s Harni Motnath Lake, Rescue Operation Launched (Watch Video).

Vadodara MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt said that strict action will be taken in this regard. "The NDRF team is carrying out the rescue operation. The children have been taken to different hospitals. Strict action will be taken in this matter," Vadodara MP said. Further details are awaited.