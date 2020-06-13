India News | Random Survey in HP's Kullu Rules out Community Spread of COVID-19

Shimla, June 13 (PTI) A random survey conducted in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has ruled out community transmission of coronavirus infection, a senior health official said on Saturday.

All the 405 blood samples taken around three weeks ago across 10 locations in Kullu have tested negative at Chennai's National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Interestingly, Kullu district has not much COVID-19 positive cases as compared to some other districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Kullu has just four positive cases while two recovered and as many are active.

Dhiman said the results received on Saturday indicated that there is no evidence of community transmission of the disease and containment efforts have been successful by and large.

The ACS (Health) said this sero-surveillance survey was based on IgG antibodies to coronavirus.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 494 with seven deaths.

As of Saturday evening, Kangra district had the highest 135 cases in Himachal Pradesh, followed by Hamirpur 131, Una 61, Solan 39, Chamba 35, Sirmaur 26, Bilaspur 24, Mandi 22, Shimla 15, Kullu 4 and Kinnaur 2.

Lahaul-Spiti is the only of the total 12 districts in Himachal where no coronavirus case has been reported.

