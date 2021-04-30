Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, is "hale and healthy", said the Chief Ministers' Office (CMO) on Thursday.

In a statement, the CMO said that the Rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests conducted on Chief Minister have given "mixed results".

"The Antigen test conducted on Wednesday to Chief Minister gave a negative result. But the RTPCR tests have not given any definite result," the CMO said.

Quoting Chief Minister's personnel physician Dr MV Rao, the CMO said that some times results are accurate as the virus's intensity has decreased.

''The Chief Minister is hale and healthy and the RT-PCR test would be conducted again in two or three days," said Dr Rao.

K Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19. (ANI)

